Asia Boone helps No. 16 Kentucky women rout Morgan State 101-39 at Puerto Rico Shootout

By AP News

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Asia Boone came off the bench to score 21 and lead five Wildcats in double figures as No. 16 Kentucky cruised to a 101-39 victory over Morgan State on Friday’s final day of the Puerto Rico Shootout.

Boone made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for Kentucky (8-1).

Jordan Obi totaled 18 points — on 8-for-10 shooting — and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Teonni Key made all seven of her shots and both of her free throws, scoring 16. Reserve Kaelyn Carroll added 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range, while Clara Strack scored 13.

Mihjae Hayes had 13 points to lead the Lady Bears (1-8), who have lost six in a row.

Strack had seven first-quarter points and Kentucky led 24-7. Obi led with six points in the second quarter and the Wildcats cruised to a 47-20 lead at halftime.

Boone sank three 3-pointers and Key scored eight on 4-for-4 shooting in a 30-point third quarter for a 77-31 advantage heading to the final quarter.

Kentucky made 40 of 69 shots (58%), including 11 of 29 from beyond the arc (38%), and 10 of 13 free throws.

Morgan State sank 12 of 37 shots (32%) overall but made 4 of 9 from distance (44%). The Lady Bears went 11 for 18 at the foul line.

Up next

Kentucky: The Wildcats travel to play the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Morgan State: The Lady Bears travel to play the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

