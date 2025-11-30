New Haven wins 92-69 over D-III Mitchell

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Kheni Briggs had 16 points in New Haven’s 92-69 win against Division-III Mitchell on Sunday.

Briggs shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Chargers (5-4). Stefano Faloppa scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Andre Pasha finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

The Mariners were led in scoring by Troy Butler, who finished with 26 points and two steals. Luke Pavia added 12 points for Mitchell. Collin Jefferson had eight points.

