Hemschemeier scores 19 as SE Louisiana downs Navy 69-65

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Peter Hemschemeier scored 19 points off of the bench to lead SE Louisiana past Navy 69-65 on Saturday.

Hemschemeier went 7 of 10 from the field (5 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Lions (3-5). Isaiah Gaines scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor and added five rebounds. Jalen Forrest shot 2 of 4 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Midshipmen (4-5) were led in scoring by Austin Benigni, who finished with 24 points and two steals. Cam Cole added 13 points and two steals for Navy. Mike Woods finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

SE Louisiana took the lead for good with 2:32 remaining in the second half on a layup from Gaines to make it a 63-61 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press