Wilson runs for 4 TDs as NC State beats UNC 42-19, winning rivalry game for 5th straight year

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Short-yardage quarterback Will Wilson ran for four touchdowns while starter C.J. Bailey threw two scoring passes as N.C. State blew out rival North Carolina 42-19 on Saturday night, ending NFL icon Bill Belichick’s first college season with the Tar Heels.

Wilson ran for 54 yards and had a 15-yard pile-moving score in the third quarter for the Wolfpack (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored touchdowns on all four first-half drives to firmly take control of this one.

That prompted Bailey to crash Wilson’s postgame news conference with reporters.

“The GOAT!” Bailey yelled, an acronym meaning “Greatest of all time,” as he threw his arm around a chuckling Wilson. “Four touchdowns!”

Bailey threw TD passes to Wesley Grimes and Justin Joly in that dominant first half on the way to yet another rivalry win for coach Dave Doeren, who has now beaten UNC five straight years.

“To me, losing to them is unacceptable,” Doeren said. “I take a lot of pride in that rivalry game. … It’s very meaningful, man. It goes back to my first day here on the job. Can’t tell you how many people welcomed me and said, ‘Whatever you do, beat them.’ So that really resonated. And our kids understand what it means to this fan base.”

Gio Lopez threw a touchdown pass for the Tar Heels (4-8, 2-6), though he was knocked from the game early in the third quarter when his left leg bent under him awkwardly on a sack. He was helped to the tunnel putting no weight on his left leg, leading to Max Johnson taking over the offense with UNC down 28-10.

UNC finished with 265 total yards and 11 penalties for 129 yards.

“That was a disappointing game for us,” Belichick said, adding: “They were the better team, they deserved to win. Still got a lot of work to do.”

The takeaway

UNC: The Tar Heels opened the year with a buzz that came from hiring Belichick, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. But UNC got off to a horrid start, while its modest gains statistically came against some of the ACC’s worst teams. UNC closed the year by losing all three games to its instate league rivals, first at Wake Forest and last week at Duke.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack became bowl eligible with last week’s home win against Florida State, the 11th time in Doeren’s 13 seasons. Doeren improved to 9-4 all-time against UNC as Wolfpack coach.

Up next

UNC: The Tar Heels open next season Aug. 29 against TCU in Dublin, Ireland.

N.C. State: Doeren’s program awaits a bowl destination.

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer