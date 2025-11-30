Alejado and Barfield each account for 2 TDs to help Hawaii beat Wyoming 27-7

HONOLULU (AP) — Micah Alejado and Cam Barfield each accounted for two touchdowns, Kansei Matsuzawa tied two records, and Hawaii beat Wyoming 27-7 on Saturday night the regular-season finale for both teams.

Alejado was 17-of-24 passing for 289 yards and threw for TDs of 19 yards to Barfield and 78 yards to Jackson Harris. Barfield finished with 77 yards rushing, which included a 41-yard touchdown, on 15 carries and Harris added four receptions for 153 yards for Hawaii (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West Conference).

Matsuzawa kicked two 47 yards field goals in the second quarter and tied the FBS record for consecutive field goals made to open a season and has made 26 straight, dating to last season, to tie the Mountain West Conference record. Washington’s Chuck Nelson made 25 field goals in a row to open the 1982 season and San Diego State’s Gabriel Plasencia kicked his conference-record 26th in a row earlier this season.

Both streaks ended when Matsuzawa missed a 30-yard field goal attempt late in the third quarter.

Jones Thomas intercepted a pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to give Wyoming (4-7, 2-5) a 7-0 lead about six minutes into the game.

___

