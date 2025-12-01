Skip to main content
UC Irvine secures 72-63 win over San Jose State

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Derin Saran scored 24 points as UC Irvine beat San Jose State 72-63 on Sunday.

Saran also had seven rebounds for the Anteaters (5-4). Harrison Carrington added 17 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor while they also had six rebounds. Eli Chol had nine points and shot 4 of 6 from the field.

The Spartans (3-5) were led in scoring by Ben Roseborough, who finished with 12 points. Yaphet Moundi added 10 points and nine rebounds for San Jose State. Sadraque NgaNga also recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.

UC Irvine entered halftime up 36-34. Saran paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. UC Irvine turned a three-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with an 11-2 run to make it a 61-49 lead with 8:59 left in the half. Saran scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

