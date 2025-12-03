Lipscomb wins 83-80 over Tennessee Tech

Skip to main content
By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Asman scored 17 points as Lipscomb beat Tennessee Tech 83-80 on Wednesday.

Asman added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bisons (5-4). Titas Sargiunas scored 16 points while going 7 of 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Ross Candelino had 12 points and shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Golden Eagles (3-6) were led by Dani Pounds, who recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Ty Owens added 15 points, seven assists and two steals for Tennessee Tech. Mekhi Cameron finished with 14 points.

Up next

Up next for Lipscomb is a matchup Sunday with Alabama A&M at home. Tennessee Tech visits West Georgia on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

