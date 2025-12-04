Skip to main content
Morgan scores 20, No. 17 Kentucky women top Miami 64-48 on SEC/ACC Challenge

By AP News

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tonie Morgan scored 20 points and No. 17 Kentucky took control in the third quarter Wednesday night to defeat Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Morgan had a three-point play and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to start a 12-0 run in the middle of the third quarter that gave the Wildcats a 45-28 lead. The Wildcats made 9 of 15 shots. Miami made 5 of 10 but had six turnovers while Kentucky did not have a giveaway.

Clara Strack added 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and two clocks for Kentucky (9-1). Teonni Key had 11 points.

Both teams shot a frigid 31% in the first half, going a combined 3-19 from 3-point range. The Wildcats led most of the way, including 26-23 at the break.

Morgan hit a jumper to open the fourth quarter and Asia Boone followed with a 3-pointer for a 55-38 lead and the Hurricanes never got closer than 15 points over the last nine minutes.

Fal Raviv scored 11 points for Miami (5-3), which was 2 of 18 from 3-point range, and Ra Shaya Kyle had 11 with 10 rebounds.

Up next

Kentucky is home on Sunday against Central Michigan.

Miami plays host to Georgia State on Sunday.

