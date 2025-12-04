Blake scores 28, stuffs stat sheet as No. 15 Vandy women top Virginia in SEC/ACC Challenge 81-68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 28 points with seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals and No. 15 Vanderbilt used a big third quarter to defeat Virginia 81-68 in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.

The Commodores took control in the third quarter, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers and 10 of 11 shots overall, stretching a four-point halftime lead to 63-41.

Blakes had 11 points in the quarter. Justine Pissott hit a 3-pointer that put the lead in double figures for good, 43-32 just over three minutes in and Blake scored seven points in a closing 12-2 run with Pissott’s 3 making a 22-point lead. Virginia had seven turnovers and Vanderbilt turned that into 13 points.

Ndjakalenge Mwenentanda scored 16 points and Sacha Washington 13 on a combined 11 of 16 shooting for Commodores (9-0). Blakes was 12 of 13 from the foul line as Vanderbilt went 19 of 21 while the Cavs were 6 of 10.

Kymora Johnson had 22 points for Virginia (6-3), which cut a 28-point deficit in the fourth quarter down to a dozen with less than two minutes to go. Paris Clark added 12 points and Adeang Ring had 10.

Vanderbilt made 10 of 11 free throws in the first half, most in the second quarter, to erase the Cavaliers’ 19-18 lead after one quarter to take a 34-30 lead at the break. Neither team shot better than 38% and the Commodores had 10 turnovers.

Up next

Virginia has an ACC game at Boston College on Sunday.

Virginia plays all five December games at home, with South Florida visiting next on the 15th.