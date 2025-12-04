Carroll scores 19, Rolf hits go-ahead free throws, and Youngstown State downs Wright State 69-68

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cris Carroll scored 19 points as Youngstown State beat Wright State 69-68 in a Horizon League opener on Wednesday night.

The score was tied at 67 with 55 seconds to go and the Raiders went ahead by a point on a free throw by Andrea Holden with 24 seconds remaining. Rich Rolf connected on two free throws with nine seconds left to put Youngstown State ahead. Wright State’s Michael Cooper missed a 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining.

Carroll also had seven rebounds for the Penguins (5-4). Bryson Dawkins scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor and added six rebounds. Rolf had 10 points.

The Raiders (4-5) were led by Michael Imariagbe, who recorded 15 points. TJ Burch added 14 points and two steals for Wright State. Sam Alamutu finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press