Smith scores 31, Campbell defeats Northeastern 97-82

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — DJ Smith put up 31 points as Campbell beat Northeastern 97-82 on Saturday.

Smith was 10-of-17 shooting with three 3-pointers and added three steals for the Fighting Camels (8-8, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Dovydas Butka scored 15 points and added 14 rebounds. Jeremiah Johnson shot 3 of 8 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line to finish with 15 points. Tasos Cook also had 15 points.

Mike Loughnane led the way for the Huskies (5-9, 1-2) with 23 points, two steals and two blocks. William Kermoury added 16 points for Northeastern. Ty Francis also recorded 13 points and eight rebounds. Luca Soroa Schaller also had 13 points.

Campbell took the lead for good with 13:13 left in the first half. The score was 49-36 at halftime, with Smith racking up 17 points. Campbell extended its lead to 97-80 during the second half, fueled by a 12-2 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press