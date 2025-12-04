Huff, Moore score 17 points each and West Virginia blasts Coppin State 91-49

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Honor Huff and Chance Moore each scored 17 points to lead West Virginia’s 91-49 rout of Coppin State on Wednesday night.

Huff hit three 3-pointers in a 4-minute stretch late in the first half, giving the Mountaineers a 40-26 lead. The Eagles scored the last six points of the half to get their deficit into single digits, 40-32. Moore led West Virginia with 11 points and Huff scored 10 in the half.

West Virginia’s 14-0 run early in the second half left the Mountaineers with a 56-34 lead. Another 14-0 run gave West Virginia a 40-point lead with two minutes remaining in the game.

The Eagles managed only two points in the final six minutes, missing six of their last seven shots.

Brenen Lorient added 12 points and Treysen Eaglestaff 11 for the Mountaineers (7-2). Eaglestaff grabbed eight rebounds, Huff made five 3-pointers and Moore shot 6 for 8 from the field.

Hassan Perkins scored 11 points and Demariontay Hall had 11 rebounds for the Eagles (2-9).

West Virginia is No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 57.5 points per game coming in.

Up next

West Virginia: vs. Wake Forest on Saturday at Holiday Hoopfest in Charleston, West Virginia.

Coppin State: at Liberty on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball