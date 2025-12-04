Krystian Lewis’ 22 points lead UL Monroe over Mississippi Valley State 66-52

MONROE, La. (AP) — Krystian Lewis had 22 points in UL Monroe’s 66-52 win over Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday.

Lewis added six rebounds and three steals for the Warhawks (2-6). MJ Russell shot 7 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Renars Sondors had 14 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line.

Daniel Mayfield led the Delta Devils (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. Samuel Murray added 11 points and seven rebounds for Mississippi Valley State. Michael James finished with 10 points. The Delta Devils extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

