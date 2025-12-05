Skip to main content
Robert Morris defeats Green Bay on Chitikoudis’ bucket with 3 seconds left, 80-78

By AP News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — DeSean Goode scored 18 points and Nikolaos Chitikoudis’ basket with three seconds left led Robert Morris over Green Bay 80-78 on Thursday.

Goode added nine rebounds for the Colonials (7-3, 1-0 Horizon League). Ryan Prather Jr. scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Cam Wilds shot 2 of 3 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 10 points. Darius Livingston also scored 10 points.

The Phoenix (4-6, 0-1) were led in scoring by Justin Allen, who finished with 20 points. Green Bay also got 17 points and six assists from Preston Ruedinger. CJ O’Hara had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

