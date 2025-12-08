Belmont beats Middle Tennessee 83-62

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Nic McClain’s 20 points helped Belmont defeat Middle Tennessee 83-62 on Sunday.

McClain shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Bruins (9-1). Tyler Lundblade added 15 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and had six assists. Drew Scharnowski had 12 points.

The Blue Raiders (5-4) were led in scoring by Torey Alston, who finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jahvin Carter added 11 points for Middle Tennessee. Sean Smith finished with 10 points, five assists and two steals.

Belmont took the lead with 2:51 left in the first half and did not trail again. McClain led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 35-31 at the break. Belmont extended its lead to 56-43 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. McClain scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

By The Associated Press