Oboh, Sabol lead Buffalo over UMBC 83-79

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tim Oboh led Buffalo with 19 points and Ryan Sabol secured the victory on a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left as the Bulls defeated UMBC 83-79 on Tuesday.

Oboh shot 8 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Bulls (9-1). Daniel Freitag added 17 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Ezra McKenna went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Caden Diggs led the way for the Retrievers (6-4) with 19 points. Jah’likai King added 19 points for UMBC, and Anthony Valentine had 15 points and six assists.

Oboh scored 12 points in the first half and Buffalo went into halftime trailing 43-39. Freitag scored a team-high nine points for Buffalo in the second half. Buffalo outscored UMBC by eight points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press