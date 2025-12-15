Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Stevenson’s 22 help Purdue Fort Wayne down Detroit Mercy 81-77

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Mikale Stevenson scored 22 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Detroit Mercy 81-77 on Sunday.

Stevenson also contributed five rebounds for the Mastodons (7-6, 2-1 Horizon League). DeAndre Craig added 16 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Corey Hadnot II had 15 points and shot 6 for 14 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Titans (4-7, 2-1) were led by TJ Nadeau, who posted 16 points. Tyler Spratt added 15 points for Detroit Mercy. Keshawn Fisher finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.