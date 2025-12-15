Stevenson’s 22 help Purdue Fort Wayne down Detroit Mercy 81-77

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Mikale Stevenson scored 22 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Detroit Mercy 81-77 on Sunday.

Stevenson also contributed five rebounds for the Mastodons (7-6, 2-1 Horizon League). DeAndre Craig added 16 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Corey Hadnot II had 15 points and shot 6 for 14 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Titans (4-7, 2-1) were led by TJ Nadeau, who posted 16 points. Tyler Spratt added 15 points for Detroit Mercy. Keshawn Fisher finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press