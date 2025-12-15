Skip to main content
Hopkins puts up 21, UT Martin defeats Champion Christian 96-52

By AP News

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — AJ Hopkins scored 21 points as UT Martin beat Champion Christian 96-52 on Sunday night.

Hopkins had eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (8-3). Lamine Niang added 16 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line while they also had 10 rebounds. Pedro Santos shot 6 for 14, including 0 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds and five steals.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Kris Barnett, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Champion Christian, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, also got eight points from Fred’travious Benjamin. Caleb Ross finished with seven points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

