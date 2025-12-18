West Georgia takes down Brewton-Parker 70-49

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden’s 18 points helped West Georgia defeat Brewton-Parker 70-49 on Wednesday.

Williams-Dryden added nine rebounds for the Wolves (6-5). Josh Smith shot 5 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Kolten Griffin shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Barons, who compete in the NAIA, were led in scoring by Jayden Hill, who finished with 10 points. Trent Shelton added eight points for Brewton-Parker. Jadon Melvin also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press