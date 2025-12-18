Skip to main content
Williams scores 20 and Montana Tech knocks off Montana 82-75

By AP News

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Asher Williams had 20 points in Montana Tech’s 82-75 victory over Montana on Wednesday.

Williams shot 6 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the NAIA Orediggers. Hayden Diekhans scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line and added three steals and three blocks. Brayden Koch had 19 points and shot 5 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Te’Jon Sawyer led the Grizzlies (6-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Montana also got 19 points from Money Williams. Brooklyn Hicks also had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

