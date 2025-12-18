Riley’s 22 lead San Francisco over Loyola Chicago 85-71

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyrone Riley IV scored 22 points as San Francisco beat Loyola Chicago 85-71 on Wednesday night.

Riley added nine rebounds for the Dons (7-5). David Fuchs added 20 points while going 5 of 7 and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line and had seven rebounds. Vukasin Masic finished with 11 points.

Xavier Amos led the way for the Ramblers (3-9) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Justin Moore added 15 points for Loyola Chicago. Kayde Dotson had 13 points.

San Francisco led 50-36 at halftime, with Riley racking up 14 points. San Francisco pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 22 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press