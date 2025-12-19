Appalachian State secures 67-49 win against Coastal Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Alonzo Dodd had 21 points in Appalachian State’s 67-49 victory over Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

Dodd also contributed seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Kasen Jennings added 19 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jason Clarke Jr.

Rasheed Jones finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (6-6, 0-1). Reggie Hill added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Coastal Carolina.

By The Associated Press