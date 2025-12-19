Skip to main content
Appalachian State secures 67-49 win against Coastal Carolina

By AP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Alonzo Dodd had 21 points in Appalachian State’s 67-49 victory over Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

Dodd also contributed seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Kasen Jennings added 19 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jason Clarke Jr.

Rasheed Jones finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (6-6, 0-1). Reggie Hill added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Coastal Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

