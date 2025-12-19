Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
47.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Fruster scores 23, Eastern Illinois defeats SIU-Edwardsville 76-72 in OT

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Fruster had 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 76-72 overtime victory against SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday.

Fruster added six rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (3-8, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Meechie White added 21 points while going 6 of 6 from the floor, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Andre Washington shot 3 of 9 from the field and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points. The Panthers snapped a five-game slide.

The Cougars (7-5, 0-1) were led in scoring by Ring Malith, who finished with 23 points. Harrison Alexander added 13 points and two steals for SIU-Edwardsville. Arnas Sakenis finished with 10 points and five blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.