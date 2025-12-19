Fruster scores 23, Eastern Illinois defeats SIU-Edwardsville 76-72 in OT

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Fruster had 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 76-72 overtime victory against SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday.

Fruster added six rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (3-8, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Meechie White added 21 points while going 6 of 6 from the floor, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Andre Washington shot 3 of 9 from the field and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points. The Panthers snapped a five-game slide.

The Cougars (7-5, 0-1) were led in scoring by Ring Malith, who finished with 23 points. Harrison Alexander added 13 points and two steals for SIU-Edwardsville. Arnas Sakenis finished with 10 points and five blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press