Nzeh’s 21 help Little Rock knock off Southern Indiana 77-62

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Kachi Nzeh had 21 points in Little Rock’s 77-62 victory over Southern Indiana on Thursday night.

Nzeh went 9 of 10 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Trojans (3-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Cameron Wallace added 19 points and 13 rebounds. Johnathan Lawson had 18 points for the Trojans, who ended a seven-game skid with the win.

Ismail Habib led the way for the Screaming Eagles (3-8, 0-1) with 21 points. Cardell Bailey added 18 points and four steals for Southern Indiana. Kaden Brown finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press