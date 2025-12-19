Skip to main content
Nzeh's 21 help Little Rock knock off Southern Indiana 77-62

By AP News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Kachi Nzeh had 21 points in Little Rock’s 77-62 victory over Southern Indiana on Thursday night.

Nzeh went 9 of 10 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Trojans (3-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Cameron Wallace added 19 points and 13 rebounds. Johnathan Lawson had 18 points for the Trojans, who ended a seven-game skid with the win.

Ismail Habib led the way for the Screaming Eagles (3-8, 0-1) with 21 points. Cardell Bailey added 18 points and four steals for Southern Indiana. Kaden Brown finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

