Nkrumah’s 23 lead Tennessee State past UT Martin 78-71

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah had 23 points in Tennessee State’s 78-71 victory against UT Martin on Thursday night in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Nkrumah also contributed three steals for the Tigers (7-4, 1-0). Travis Harper II scored 16 points while going 5 of 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Dante Harris had 13 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

The Skyhawks (8-4, 0-1) were led in scoring by Matas Deniusas, who finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Filip Radakovic added 16 points for UT Martin. Andrija Bukumirovic also had 16 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

