Tarleton State defeats Florida A&M 78-54

By AP News

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Leroy Kelly IV had 18 points in Tarleton State’s 78-54 victory against Florida A&M on Friday.

Kelly added eight rebounds and three steals for the Texans (9-4). Dior Johnson scored 13 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Andy Sigiscar finished with 12 points.

Jordan Chatman led the way for the Rattlers (3-6) with 17 points and two steals. Antonio Baker Jr. added 16 points for Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

