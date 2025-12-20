Tarleton State defeats Florida A&M 78-54

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Leroy Kelly IV had 18 points in Tarleton State’s 78-54 victory against Florida A&M on Friday.

Kelly added eight rebounds and three steals for the Texans (9-4). Dior Johnson scored 13 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Andy Sigiscar finished with 12 points.

Jordan Chatman led the way for the Rattlers (3-6) with 17 points and two steals. Antonio Baker Jr. added 16 points for Florida A&M.

