Harris notches double-double as No. 25 North Carolina women take down Clemson 53-44

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Nyla Harris notched a double-double to lead No. 25 North Carolina 53-44 over Clemson on Thursday.

Harris scored 17 on 7-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds and two steals. It was her fourth double-double of the season for the Tar Heels (19-5, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Lanie Grant added 16 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor. Indya Nivar added nine points, seven assists and two steals.

Rusne Augustinaite led the Tigers (16-8, 7-5) with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

It’s the sixth consecutive win for the Tar Heels, all in ACC play. It’s their 10th in a row over the Tigers, whose three-game win streak ended.

The Tar Heels dominated the paint with a 32-10 advantage on points in the paint, and a nine-rebound advantage overall.

The Tigers had a 24-22 lead at the half after a 10-2 run over the first seven minutes of the second quarter. The Tar Heels responded with a 13-2 run in the third quarter to build a five-point lead. They built their largest lead in the final minute of the game as it turned into a foul and free throw affair.

Up next

Clemson will host Boston College on Sunday.

North Carolina will face Wake Forest on the road on Sunday. ___

