Ajayi’s double-double helps Butler edge Northwestern 61-58

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Ajayi posted a 19-point, 20-rebound double-double as Butler held off Northwestern 61-58 on Saturday night in the Indy Classic.

Butler (9-3) overcame a tough shooting performance by controlling second chances, finishing with a 41-35 rebounding edge. The Bulldogs set the tone early, outrebounding Northwestern 23-14 in the first half and scoring 10 second-chance points to the Wildcats’ zero.

Northwestern (7-5) trailed 29-23 at the break and never led after halftime, though the Wildcats repeatedly cut into the margin.

The Wildcats made their final push in the closing minute. Tre Singleton’s jumper with 31 seconds left pulled Northwestern within one, but Ajayi answered on the next possession with a layup off a pass from Drayton Jones to restore a three-point cushion.

After Northwestern came up empty on its next trip, Butler closed it out at the line. Evan Haywood made two free throws with 19 seconds remaining, and the Wildcats missed two 3-point attempts in the final 12 seconds.

Jayden Reid led Northwestern with 14 points and six assists. Angelo Ciaravino added 12 points, scoring six in the final 10 minutes. The Wildcats struggled from long range, shooting 4 of 23 from 3-point distance.

Butler shot 38% from the field and 7 of 30 from beyond the arc but leaned on rebounding and defense to secure the win.

Up Next

Butler hosts NJIT on Monday

Northwestern has 10 days off before facing Howard on Dec. 30.

