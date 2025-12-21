Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
55.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Clark scores 25 to lead Pepperdine over Rice 84-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Clark’s 25 points helped Pepperdine defeat Rice 84-62 on Saturday.

Clark added six rebounds and three steals for the Waves (5-8). Javon Cooley shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Danilo Dozic had 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Trae Broadnax led the way for the Owls (6-7) with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Rice also got nine points from Eternity Eguagie. Jalen Smith finished with eight points and four assists.

Pepperdine took the lead with 8:32 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Clark led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 36-29 at the break. Clark scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Pepperdine went on to secure a victory, outscoring Rice by 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.