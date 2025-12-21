Clark scores 25 to lead Pepperdine over Rice 84-62

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Clark’s 25 points helped Pepperdine defeat Rice 84-62 on Saturday.

Clark added six rebounds and three steals for the Waves (5-8). Javon Cooley shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Danilo Dozic had 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Trae Broadnax led the way for the Owls (6-7) with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Rice also got nine points from Eternity Eguagie. Jalen Smith finished with eight points and four assists.

Pepperdine took the lead with 8:32 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Clark led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 36-29 at the break. Clark scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Pepperdine went on to secure a victory, outscoring Rice by 15 points in the second half.

