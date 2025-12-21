Dunlap scores 18 as Saint Louis defeats New Hampshire 93-79

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brady Dunlap and Robbie Avila scored 18 points each to lead Saint Louis over New Hampshire on Sunday 93-79.

Dunlap shot 4 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Billikens (11-1). Avila went 5 of 10 from the floor and 7 for 8 from the line while he also had six assists. Dion Brown shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points. Trey Green scored 12 points.

Jack Graham led the way for the Wildcats (4-8) with 18 points. Kijan Robinson added 16 points for New Hampshire. Comeh Emuobor had 12 points.

Saint Louis held a two-point lead at halftime. Dunlap helped his team pull away for the victory with 13 second-half points.

