Florida International rolls to 121-70 victory over D-II’s Trinity Baptist

MIAMI (AP) — Corey Stephenson scored 19 points to help Florida International defeat Division II member Trinity Baptist 121-70 on Monday.

Stephenson shot 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (7-4). Julian Mackey scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Thiago Sucatzky had 15 points.

Tayden Owens finished with 18 points for the Eagles. Sherrard Adams added 15 points and Maximus Fuentes scored 10.

Florida International took the lead with 19:09 left in the first half and did not trail again. Stephenson had 16 points by halftime for a 68-36 advantage.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press