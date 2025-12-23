Skip to main content
Eaglestaff's 23 points, Obioha's double-double help West Virginia beat MVSU 86-51

By AP News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Harlan Obioha had 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds, and West Virginia beat Mississippi Valley State 86-51 on Monday night.

Honor Huff hit four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for West Virginia (9-4). DJ Thomas scored 11 points and Amir Jenkins added 10. Obioha, a 7-foot UNC Wilmington transfer, had his first double-double of the season.

Huff hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring 51 seconds into the game and West Virginia led the rest of the way.

Mississippi Valley State (1-12) has lost 11 straight overall and 20 in a row against Division-I opponents dating to last season.

Delkedric Holmes made back-to-back layup before Michael James added another to cap a 10-4 spurt that trimmed Mississippi Valley State’s deficit to a point, but the Mountaineers scored 23 of the next 29 points to take an 18-point lead with 2:58 remaining in the first half. Amir Jenkins sandwiched a pair of 3s around a third by Eaglestaff in an 88-second span to cap the spurt and make it 34-16.

James led the Delta Devils with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting. The Delta Devils shot 34% (18 of 53) from the field and hit 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

West Virginia made 30 of 56 (54%) overall and hit 12 of 27 (44%) from behind the arc.

Up next

Mississippi Valley State visits Oklahoma next Monday.

West Virginia kicks off its Big 12 Conference slate Jan. 2 at No. 3 Iowa State.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

