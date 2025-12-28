McMahon’s 21 points pace No. 15 Ole Miss women over Alcorn State

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 21 points, and Ole Miss pulled away in the second half to defeat Alcorn State 64-44 on Sunday.

The No. 15 Rebels used a decisive third quarter to create separation, outscoring Alcorn State 20-5 after taking a six-point lead into halftime. Ole Miss maintained control the rest of the way and never allowed the Lady Braves to cut the margin to single digits in the fourth quarter.

Latasha Lattimore added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Ole Miss, which improved to 13-2 and remains unbeaten at home. Sira Thienou finished with nine points and nine rebounds as the Rebels held Alcorn State to 31% shooting.

Ole Miss led 48-35 entering the fourth and extended the advantage early at the free-throw line. Alcorn State struggled to generate consistent offense down the stretch, committing multiple turnovers as Ole Miss made 29 of 38 free throws to ice the game.

The Rebels struggled from behind the arc, finishing 1-11 (9%), but held a 39-31 rebounding edge and forced 25 turnovers.

Nakia Cheatham led Alcorn State (3-7) with 18 points and four steals.

Up Next

Mississippi will open SEC play by hosting Georgia on New Year’s Day.

Alcorn State continues a six-game road stretch against Jackson State on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball