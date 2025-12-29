Austin Peay secures 110-59 win against Fisk

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rashaud Marshall had 24 points in Austin Peay’s 110-59 win against Fisk on Sunday.

Marshall also had six rebounds for the Governors (6-5). Matt Enright shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Collin Parker shot 6 for 11, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Kahvonn Williams finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs. Fisk also got 11 points from Lucious Jackson. Carrington Allen had 10 points, seven assists and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press