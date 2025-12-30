Durkin, Crocker-Johnson combine for 36 points as Minnesota beats Fairleigh Dickinson 60-43

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bobby Durkin and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson combined for 36 points, and Minnesota beat Fairleigh Dickinson 60-43 on Monday.

Durkin scored 19 on 7-of-12 shooting for the Golden Gophers (8-5), while Crocker-Johnson was 6 of 14 and 4 of 8 behind the arc for his 17 points to go with seven rebounds.

Cade Tyson, who entered as the fifth-leading scorer in the country at 22.8 points per game, finished with 12 points, scoring six in the final three minutes. He picked up his fourth foul just 2:29 into the second half.

Eric Parnell led the Knights (3-10) with 17 points, going 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Taeshaud Jackson had 10 rebounds and went scoreless of 0-for-4 shooting, 0 for 2 from the free-throw line.

There were five ties and five lead changes before the Golden Gophers took a 32-29 lead into the break. Parnell had 14 points for the Knights in the first half.

The Golden Gophers used an 11-0 run from the end of the first half into the start of the second half — fueled by a pair of Durkin’s 3-pointers — to build a 12-point lead at the 15:04 mark. The lead never got back to single digits.

Minnesota: Returns to Big Ten play Saturday at Northwestern.

Fairleigh Dickinson: Opens its Northeast Conference schedule Friday at Mercyhurst.