Utah State beats Air Force 99-62

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Michael Collins Jr. scored 20 points as Utah State beat Air Force 99-62 on Tuesday.

Collins shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Aggies (13-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference). Kolby King scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Mason Falslev had 13 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. The Aggies extended their winning streak to six games.

Caleb Walker led the Falcons (3-12, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Air Force also got 11 points from Kam Sanders. The loss was the Falcons’ eighth straight.

Utah State took the lead for good with 19:37 left in the first half. The score was 45-31 at halftime, with Adlan Elamin racking up 11 points. Utah State extended its lead to 58-35 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Collins scored a team-high 11 points in the second half to close out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press