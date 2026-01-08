McNair scores 29 as Boston University takes down Lafayette 83-67

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Michael McNair scored 29 points as Boston University beat Lafayette 83-67 on Wednesday.

McNair added five rebounds for the Terriers (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League). Ben Defty scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Donte Tisinger Jr. had 13 points and shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Leopards (4-12, 1-2) were led in scoring by Mark Butler, who finished with 17 points and four assists. Lafayette also got 12 points from Shareef Jackson. Christian Humphrey also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Boston University took the lead about 6 1/2 minutes into the game and did not trail again. McNair led the Terriers with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 42-31 at the break. BU outscored Lafayette by five points over the final half, while Defty led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

