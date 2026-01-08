High Point defeats Gardner-Webb 104-49

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Conrad Martinez scored 22 points off the bench as High Point beat Gardner-Webb 104-49 on Wednesday.

Martinez had six assists and three steals for the Panthers (15-3, 3-0 Big South Conference). Caden Miller added 14 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor and added six rebounds. Terry Anderson had 13 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Panthers.

DJ Jefferson led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-16, 0-3) with 20 points and three blocks. Jacob Hogarth added 11 points for Gardner-Webb.

