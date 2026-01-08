Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

High Point defeats Gardner-Webb 104-49

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Conrad Martinez scored 22 points off the bench as High Point beat Gardner-Webb 104-49 on Wednesday.

Martinez had six assists and three steals for the Panthers (15-3, 3-0 Big South Conference). Caden Miller added 14 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor and added six rebounds. Terry Anderson had 13 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Panthers.

DJ Jefferson led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-16, 0-3) with 20 points and three blocks. Jacob Hogarth added 11 points for Gardner-Webb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.