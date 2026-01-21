Skip to main content
Bronston scores 18, South Carolina State defeats Mid-Atlantic Christian 56-50

By AP News

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Obie Bronston Jr.’s 18 points helped South Carolina State defeat Mid-Atlantic Christian 56-50 on Tuesday.

Bronston had five rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-16, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Chris Parker added 13 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Florian Tenebay finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Janus Shepherd finished with 21 points for the Mustangs, members of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Mid-Atlantic Christian also got nine points from Terrence Williams. Elijah Dias had six points.

Up next

South Carolina State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

