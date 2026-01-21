Colorado State gets 33 points from 3 players, wins 81-52 against Air Force

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Three players split 33 points for Colorado State in a 81-52 victory against Air Force on Tuesday.

Josh Pascarelli’s 11 points came on 3-of-4 shooting from behind the arc. He added seven rebounds for the Rams (12-7, 3-5 Mountain West Conference). Jase Butler’s 11 points came on 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Brandon Rechsteiner had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Nine different players scored seven points or more for the Rams.

Kam Sanders led the way for the Falcons (3-16, 0-8) with 11 points and two steals. Lucas Hobin added 10 points for Air Force. Eli Robinson had 10 rebounds and eight points. The loss is the 12th straight for the Falcons.

Colorado State took the lead for good less than two minutes into the first half. The score was 38-21 at halftime, with Butler racking up eight points. Colorado State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 21-point lead to 28 points. They outscored Air Force by 12 points in the final half, as Rashaan Mbemba led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Rams had 16 points off 14 turnovers from the Falcons, twice as many as the Falcons had off six Rams turnovers.

