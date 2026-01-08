Friedrichsen’s 27 lead Davidson past Loyola Chicago 79-64

CHICAGO (AP) — Parker Friedrichsen’s 27 points helped Davidson defeat Loyola Chicago 79-64 on Wednesday night.

Friedrichsen had three steals for the Wildcats (10-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Roberts Blums scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Nick Coval shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Ramblers (5-11, 1-2) were led in scoring by Nic Anderson, who finished with 13 points. Kymany Houinsou added 13 points and four assists for Loyola Chicago. Alexander Richardson finished with 10 points.

Davidson took the lead with 2:33 left in the first half and did not trail again. Friedrichsen led the Wildcats with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 45-36 at the break. Friedrichsen scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Davidson went on to secure a victory, outscoring Loyola Chicago by six points in the second half.

