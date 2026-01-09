Skip to main content
Cuthrell’s 22 help Elon defeat N.C. A&T 69-64

By AP News

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Cuthrell had 22 points in Elon’s 69-64 victory against North Carolina A&T on Thursday night.

Cuthrell also contributed seven rebounds for the Phoenix (10-6, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Randall Pettus II scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Bryson Cokley went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Aggies (7-8, 0-4) were led in scoring by Mujahiid Burton, who finished with 19 points. N.C. A&T also got 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists from Zamoku Weluche-Ume. Dwayne Pierce finished with 10 points.

Elon went into halftime ahead of N.C. A&T 33-30. Cokley put up 10 points in the half. Cuthrell scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Elon to a five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

