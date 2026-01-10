Queens defeats North Florida 89-82

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Avantae Parker and Nasir Mann scored 17 points each to help Queens defeat North Florida 89-82 on Saturday.

Parker also contributed 12 rebounds for the Royals (9-8, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mann added six rebounds and three steals. Yoav Berman had 16 points and shot 5 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Kamrin Oriol led the way for the Ospreys (2-15, 0-4) with 29 points, four assists and three steals. North Florida also got 16 points and two steals from Kent Jackson. Trey Cady also had 11 points. The loss was the Ospreys’ 10th in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press