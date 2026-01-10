Skip to main content
Parker scores 27, Austin Peay downs Stetson 81-69

By AP News

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Collin Parker’s 27 points helped Austin Peay defeat Stetson 81-69 on Saturday.

Parker had six rebounds for the Governors (10-5, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zyree Collins added 17 points while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while adding seven rebounds and four steals. Rashaud Marshall shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds. The Governors picked up their sixth straight victory.

Collin Kuhl led the way for the Hatters (6-11, 2-2) with 18 points and six rebounds. Ethan Copeland added 12 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for Stetson. Finley Sheridan finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

