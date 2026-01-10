Furman knocks off VMI 69-48

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins had 17 points in Furman’s 69-48 victory over VMI on Saturday.

Wilkins added three steals for the Paladins (12-5, 3-1 Southern Conference). Eddrin Bronson scored 16 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Ben Vanderwal finished with 11 points.

TJ Johnson led the way for the Keydets (6-11, 1-3) with 15 points and six steals. Walker Andrews added 10 points for VMI. Linus Holmstrom finished with six points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press