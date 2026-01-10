Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Furman knocks off VMI 69-48

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins had 17 points in Furman’s 69-48 victory over VMI on Saturday.

Wilkins added three steals for the Paladins (12-5, 3-1 Southern Conference). Eddrin Bronson scored 16 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Ben Vanderwal finished with 11 points.

TJ Johnson led the way for the Keydets (6-11, 1-3) with 15 points and six steals. Walker Andrews added 10 points for VMI. Linus Holmstrom finished with six points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.