Davante Hackett scores 22 in Stonehill’s 85-82 OT win over Chicago State

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Davante Hackett scored 22 points and Stonehill beat Chicago State 85-82 in overtime on Saturday.

Hermann Koffi’s two free throws with less than a second remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime and Chas Stinson’s three-point play gave the Skyhawks an 84-82 lead with 15 seconds left in overtime.

Hackett also contributed 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks (5-12, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Koffi shot 6 for 14, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Ridvan Tutic had 15 points.

The Cougars (2-15, 0-4) were led by CJ Ray, who posted 27 points and four assists. Braelon Bush added 19 points, seven assists and three steals for Chicago State. Doyel Cockrill III also had 13 points. The loss was the Cougars’ sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press