Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Princeton earns 76-60 victory over Yale

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jackson Hicke’s 27 points helped Princeton defeat Yale 76-60 on Saturday.

Hicke had five rebounds for the Tigers (6-11, 2-0 Ivy League). Dalen Davis scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jack Stanton finished with 10 points.

Nick Townsend finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs (12-3, 1-1). Yale also got 11 points and eight rebounds from Samson Aletan. Trevor Mullin also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.