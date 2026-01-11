Skip to main content
Davis’ 18 lead Morgan State past South Carolina State 72-67

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Elijah Davis scored 18 points as Morgan State beat South Carolina State 72-67 on Saturday.

Davis also added six assists for the Bears (4-12, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Rob Lawson scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line. Alfred Worrell Jr. shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jayden Johnson led the way for the Bulldogs (2-15, 1-1) with 23 points, five assists and two steals. South Carolina State also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Florian Tenebay. Cameron Clark also recorded eight points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

