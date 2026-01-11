Skip to main content
Thompson’s 16 lead SFA over Houston Christian 85-67

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson’s 16 points helped Stephen F. Austin defeat Houston Christian 85-67 on Saturday.

Thompson shot 6 of 12 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (13-3, 6-1 Southland Conference). Lateef Patrick scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Narit Chotikavanic went 5 of 11 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Demari Williams led the Huskies (5-11, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Mambourou Mara added 12 points for Houston Christian. D’Aundre Samuels also recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

