Blakeney, Beard combine for 33 points as Drexel wins 73-51 over Monmouth

By AP News

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Shane Blakeney and Eli Beard combined for 33 points to help Drexel defeat Monmouth 73-51 on Thursday.

Blakeney poured in 18 points and also contributed seven rebounds and two steals for the Dragons (9-10, 3-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Beard scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 from beyond the arc, and adding two steals of his won.

Cornelius Robinson Jr. led the way for the Hawks (8-10, 2-3) with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Dok Muordar added 10 points and two blocks for Monmouth.

Drexel took the lead with 7:38 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Blakeney led with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 38-19 at the break. Drexel took a 27-point lead in the second half thanks to a 29-2 scoring run that started with 8:07 remaining in the first half. Beard led the second-half scoring with six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

